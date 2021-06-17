Advertisement

'Siempre Luis': The documentary with a Latin soul about Luis Miranda Jr.

The documentary Siempre Luis chronicles the life of Puerto Rican Luis Miranda Jr. and will premiere on June 20 on HBO Max.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 06/17/2021 - 09:59
The life history of Luis Miranda Jr, father of actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, has inspired the documentary Siempre Luis, a film that showcases the trajectory of a Puerto Rican immigrant who helped shape New York politics for more than three decades.

HBO has acquired worldwide television and streaming rights to the documentary and will premiere it on its platform this Sunday, June 20.

The film by filmmaker John James is an inspiring portrait of Luis Miranda Jr. and shows how through his dreams and love for his family and community, Miranda made it as a Puerto Rican migrant in New York in the 1970s. While the world premiere of the documentary was at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, this year it arrives on the HBO Max platform. 

The documentary's director followed his protagonist over the course of a year, showing how Miranda's devotion to her family and her country give her strength to keep going, despite her health problems. During the crisis in Puerto Rico suffered due to the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria, Miranda came in to work coordinating relief efforts, raising money and raising awareness of the situation, while also taking on the complex task of bringing the production of Hamilton, starring her son, to the island.

Luis Miranda Jr. has been characterized by his commitment to his community and his work as a migrant activist and politician, becoming a key figure in mediating with political candidates in dialogues with the Latino community in New York. He is known for being a natural problem solver and a bridge to multicultural communities.

