Sex and The City actor accused of raping two women

Actor Chris Noth, famous for having participated in series such as 'Law and Order', 'The Good Wife' and for giving life to the character of Mr. Big in 'Sex and The City', has been accused of sexually assaulting two women according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The events allegedly happened in 2004 and 2015. The media outlet notes that the two women identified under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily do not know each other and gave their testimony to the publication separately and months apart.

The return of the series, on the streaming platform HBO Max, would have been the trigger for them to decide to tell their story.

"It made me wake up to something that for so many years I had buried," Zoe mentioned to the media outlet.

Zoe's complaint narrates that she was only 22 years old when it happened and had only been working at a Los Angeles firm for 2 months. The actor got the number of the young woman whom he invited to meet at the pool of his building. She agreed, as she had a friend who also lived there and knew the place.

At one point, Noth said he had to go to her apartment to take a call and then stop by to return a book she had lent him. When she got home he kissed her.

Zoe says she didn't find the kiss alarming because she thought it would be a fun thing to tell her friends about. But, afterward, Chris Noth grabbed her to him, pulled her to the bed, removed her shorts and began raping her from behind. "It was very painful and I screamed, 'Stop!" she exclaims. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

Lily's story is very similar, only it happened in New York more than a decade later. The woman met the actor at a bar where she worked, he asked her out and after dinner went to his apartment. There she tried to escape after he stole a kiss, but the actor "pulled down his pants and put his penis in her mouth".

Through a statement, Chris Noth denied having committed both cases of abuse.

"The allegations against me made by people I knew years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, no always means no, that's a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," he stated through the document.

Other cases of actors accused of rape

Sadly, Chris Noth's case is not the only one of its kind that has come to light in Hollywood. Woody Allen, Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey are some of the celebrities who have also been involved in harassment and rape scandals.

Allen was accused of raping his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, then 7 years old, on August 4, 1992. Although the case did not transcend, as a year later a doctor at Yale-New Haven Hospital's Child Sexual Abuse Clinic stated that Dylan's rape story was possibly a fabrication by the girl caused by the stress of living in a volatile home, the girl repeated her accusation in 2010.

"When I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me to a dark loft on the second floor of our house. He told me to lie on my stomach and play with my brother's electric train. Then he sexually abused me. He would talk to me while he was doing it, whispering to me that I was a good girl, that this was our secret and he promised me that we would go to Paris and I would become a movie star," the young woman said.

During 2014, around 36 women publicly accused actor and TV host Bill Cosby who, according to their statements, had sexually abused them during the 1970s and 1980s. Most agreed that Cosby had drugged them to facilitate the assault.

In 2015 Cosby had three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, but in June 2017 it ended in a mistrial. Three years later, Cosby was convicted on all three counts and was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison and fined $25,000 plus the cost of prosecution.

One of the most recent scandals is starring Kevin Spacey, who on October 30, 2017 received an accusation from actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp stated that in 1986, while still a minor, he had been sexually harassed by Kevin Spacey in the course of a party held at the latter's residence. According to the statement, Spacey had attempted to perform oral sex on Rapp.

The accusations against Spacey were compounded when staff of the technical team of the series House of Cards, in which he starred, stated that the actor frequently harassed men during filming.

After this Kevin was admitted to The Meadows clinic in Arizona to undergo treatment for his sex addiction. Currently the investigation and criminal charges against Spacey are still ongoing.



