Selena Gomez's inspiring message to migrant family graduates

"I want you to know that you are important and that your experiences are a big part of American history," said Mexican-American actress and singer Selena Gomez in her speech for Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement, adding that even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to perform a virtual ceremony "it's very real for all families and all of you and your communities."

Gomez also took the opportunity to share part of his own personal experience and explained that "when my family came to the United States from Mexico, they set my American story in motion, as well as theirs. I am a proud third generation of Mexican Americans, and my family's journey and sacrifices helped me get to where I am today."

Part of the U.S. history

For the actress and singer, who, despite her youth has become a fierce activist for the rights of Latinos in the U.S., all migrant stories are essentially similar.

"Regardless of where their family is, regardless of their immigration status, they have taken steps to get an education, to make their families proud and to open up their worlds," she said. "So today I send them all my love and congratulations, and I hope they are willing to be everything they want to be."

The virtual inauguration ceremony was organized by Define American, FWD.us, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant and Golden Door Scholars for graduating students across the country and included student speakers who shared their personal stories along with other surprise guests, such as Cuban-American Jeanine Mason, star of Roswell.

According to Define American, there were more than 300 registered students from at least 30 states and about 200 schools participating in the ceremony, which could be followed live on social networks.

"I'm very excited, especially for the stories of the graduates and the opportunity to celebrate together, with their families and supporters," Valeria Rodriguez, national campus coordinator for Define American and founder of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Define American Chapter, told Remezcla. "Many immigrants, and I was one of them a few years ago, have to seek out the community because our education systems are not familiar with our needs. This event represents that community in a huge way."