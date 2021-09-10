Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

The Secret Service releases never-seen-before photos of 9/11

Exact moment of the Twin Towers explosion. Photo: Secret Service.

Exact moment of collapse for one of the Twin Towers. Photo: The Secret Service.

The Secret Service releases never-seen-before photos of 9/11

Through its official accounts, the Secret Service released a series of previously unpublished photos of the 9/11 attack.

by Erika Ardila
 09/10/2021 - 00:15
in
Exact moment of the Twin Towers explosion. Photo: Secret Service.
Exact moment of the Twin Towers explosion. Photo: Secret Service.

By Erika Ardila
September 10, 2021
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the Secret Service has released unpublished photos of the tragic day when two commercial airliners hijacked by Al-Qaeda crashed into the World Trade Center
 
Among the images you can see a photograph taken by a secret agent at the very moment the two towers started spewing smoke from below and two never-before-seen photographs of the parking lots at the New York office of the Secret Service with several armored limousines and other vehicles completely destroyed during the attacks.
All photos were taken from the Twitter account- @secretservice.

e-sdopgxiailoqa.jpg

Parqueadero del Servicio Secreto
They also released a photo that captured the exact moment of the collapse of one of the Twin Towers.  

e-sfcquxiactrie.jpg

Explosion de las torres gemelas
The entire city was covered in smoke and ash following the towers' collapses.

e-r1vuxwyaeavsk.jpg

Nueva York cubierta en humo luego del atentado
Amid all the chaos caused by the attack, another image shows how the former director of the Secret Service, Brian Stafford, and members of his team were gathered in the Crisis Center attending the situation and deciding what actions to take.

e-r070wxiai218i.jpg

Servicio Secreto analizando el atentado
One of the last images released by the Secret Service shows President George W. Bush with Secret Service Assistant Director Frank Larkin visiting Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001.

e-yt56cxoacvuth.jpg

Bush visita la zona cero

Classified documents

While the world awaits the commemoration of the tragic event, President Joe Biden ordered the declassification within the next six months of still-secret documents from the FBI's government investigation into the September 11 terrorist attacks.
 
The order was given due to pressure from some of the families of those killed by Al Qaeda.
 
According to this presidential provision, the Attorney General must review and make public the declassified documents in the time indicated, the White House said in a statement.
 
"We must never forget the enduring grief of the families and loved ones of the 2977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on the United States in our history," the president said.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
9/11
twin towers
Secret service

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Many of the images that reached the media were sent by people who were close to the Twin Towers. Nothing was ever the same for journalism, or for journalists. Getty Images
Journalism had ceded some of its power to those it had dominated
Person checks his iPhone screen.
Apple vs Epic Games: app developers will be able to use another payment system
The New York City skyline has seen quite the change since 9/11. Photos: Stock photo (left), Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images (right).
From the Twin Towers to One World Trade Center, 20 years on
Robert Lee statue removed in Richmond, Virginia
Robert E. Lee, the symbol of slavery that fell in Virginia
AL DIA News
AL DIA News