The Secret Service releases never-seen-before photos of 9/11

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the Secret Service has released unpublished photos of the tragic day when two commercial airliners hijacked by Al-Qaeda crashed into the World Trade Center Among the images you can see a photograph taken by a secret agent at the very moment the two towers started spewing smoke from below and two never-before-seen photographs of the parking lots at the New York office of the Secret Service with several armored limousines and other vehicles completely destroyed during the attacks.

They also released a photo that captured the exact moment of the collapse of one of the Twin Towers.

The entire city was covered in smoke and ash following the towers' collapses.

Amid all the chaos caused by the attack, another image shows how the former director of the Secret Service, Brian Stafford, and members of his team were gathered in the Crisis Center attending the situation and deciding what actions to take.

One of the last images released by the Secret Service shows President George W. Bush with Secret Service Assistant Director Frank Larkin visiting Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001.