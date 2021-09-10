Secret Service released never-seen-before photos of the 9/11 attack

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the Secret Service has released unpublished photos of the tragic day when two commercial airliners hijacked by Al-Qaeda crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. Among the images you can see several scenes that were portrayed that day as a photograph taken by a secret agent at the very moment that the two towers were spewing smoke from below or two never before seen photographs of the parking lots of the New York office of the Secret Service in which you can see several armored limousines and other vehicles completely destroyed that were affected during the attacks.

They also released a photo that captured the exact moment of the collapse of the Twin Towers.

In addition, you can see one of the photos that shows how the city was covered by smoke and ashes after the collapse of the Towers.

And in the midst of all the chaos caused by the attack, another image shows how the former director of the Secret Service, Brian Stafford, and members of his team were gathered in the Crisis Center attending the situation and deciding what actions to take.

One of the last images released by the Secret Service shows President George W. Bush with Secret Service Assistant Director Frank Larkin visiting Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001.