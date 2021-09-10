Secret Service released never-seen-before photos of the 9/11 attack

Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

Exact moment of the Twin Towers explosion. Photo: Secret Service.

The Secret Service released through its official accounts a series of previously unpublished photos of the 9/11 attack.

by Erika Ardila
 09/10/2021 - 00:15
in
By Erika Ardila
September 10, 2021
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the Secret Service has released unpublished photos of the tragic day when two commercial airliners hijacked by Al-Qaeda crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
 
Among the images you can see several scenes that were portrayed that day as a photograph taken by a secret agent at the very moment that the two towers were spewing smoke from below or two never before seen photographs of the parking lots of the New York office of the Secret Service in which you can see several armored limousines and other vehicles completely destroyed that were affected during the attacks.
All photos were taken from the twitter account @secretservice.

e-sdopgxiailoqa.jpg

Parqueadero del Servicio Secreto
They also released a photo that captured the exact moment of the collapse of the Twin Towers.  

e-sfcquxiactrie.jpg

Explosion de las torres gemelas
In addition, you can see one of the photos that shows how the city was covered by smoke and ashes after the collapse of the Towers.

e-r1vuxwyaeavsk.jpg

Nueva York cubierta en humo luego del atentado
And in the midst of all the chaos caused by the attack, another image shows how the former director of the Secret Service, Brian Stafford, and members of his team were gathered in the Crisis Center attending the situation and deciding what actions to take.

e-r070wxiai218i.jpg

Servicio Secreto analizando el atentado
 
One of the last images released by the Secret Service shows President George W. Bush with Secret Service Assistant Director Frank Larkin visiting Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001.

e-yt56cxoacvuth.jpg

Bush visita la zona cero

Classified documents

While the world awaits the commemoration of the tragic event, President Joe Biden ordered the declassification within the next six months of still-secret documents from the FBI's government investigation into the September 11 terrorist attacks.
 
This order was given due to pressure from some of the families of those killed by Al Qaeda.
 
According to this presidential provision, the Attorney General must review and make public the declassified documents in the time indicated, the White House said in a statement.
 
"We must never forget the enduring grief of the families and loved ones of the 2977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on the United States in our history," the president said.
