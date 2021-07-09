The second Summer of pandemic in Europe

With the progress of vaccination campaigns and the easing of restrictions against Covid19, the summer in Europe seems to be returning to "normal."

Everything points to the fact that countries will promote the reactivation of tourism and businesses that are directly or indirectly part of the commercial industry. EU member states are opening their borders to some non-essential international travel.

Since mid-June this year, entry restrictions to several third countries have been eased. With the EU COVID Digital Certificate, travel between the nations of the European bloc will be facilitated. Every two weeks, the EU authorities review the safe countries for travel as the situation in each country changes.

However, the number of infections among the young population not yet vaccinated has been increasing in recent weeks.

n Spain, there was a case of young people on their end-of-year trip to Mallorca a week ago. Between parties, concerts and drinking parties, some of them tested positive for the coronavirus, which ended up causing a macro outbreak in the city in the city, with more than 1,100 people infected.

Meanwhile in Catalonia, there is talk of a fifth wave of the virus. There have been some 8,499 new infections in the last 24 hours, again overflowing primary care and filling hospitals. In addition, this Friday, a total of 717 people have been hospitalized for COVID, of whom, 142 are in serious condition in the ICU.

On the other hand, in France, a neighboring country, warns that by the end of July it could be facing a fourth wave of COVID, according to the French Health Minister, Olivier Veran. In the last 24 hours, about 2,549 new cases and nine deaths have been reported. Cases with the delta variant have been confirmed to have increased in recent days, accounting for 30% of the new COVID-19 cases detected in the country.

The European Commission has put in place an "emergency brake" that will allow European countries to restrict travel on an urgent and temporary basis. However, the importance of tourism to the economies of many European Union countries is maintaining the freedoms.