Sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastián installed at San Antonio International Airport

The Mexican sculptor known as Sebastian has just installed a third work in the city of San Antonio. In addition to the Antorcha de Amistad in downtown and the work, Puerta de Igualdad, the city debuted this week a new work of public art by the sculptor at the San Antonio International Airport. La Estrella de Texas, his latest work installed in San Antonio is five meters high, made of painted steel, formed by five prisms in the manner of ancient dolmens and menhirs. When these are joined at the top, they generate a star in the void, visible from two points of view.

El maestro #Sebastian inauguró este 12 de abril su más reciente escultura instalada en el #aeropuerto internacional de #SanAntonio #Texas. En el acto le acompañaron el alcalde y autoridades de la ciudad y aeropuerto. pic.twitter.com/znifySe0WC — Fundación Sebastian (@FsebastianE) April 14, 2021

According to the press release, the artwork is inspired by Texas' reputation as the "Estado de la Estrella Solitaria" (Lone Star State), but also represents San Antonio as "a city shining in a constellation of the greater good that unites us all."

Regarding this new installation, Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio said in a statement that "public art is a significant part of who we are, representing where we have been, where we are and where we hope to go as a community." Sebastian's recent work, seeks to represent the lasting impression San Antonio leaves on those who visit the city but also on its residents. "Whether visiting San Antonio for the first time or for the 100th time, or a resident leaving the airport for vacation, we all know the feeling that makes us long for a quick return to this great city."

Sebastian was born in 1947 in Camargo, Chihuahua under the name Enrique Carbajal. He began to develop his career in the late 60s and to this day, he has installed monumental works in several Mexican cities, in the country's capital itself, and in states such as Jalisco and Chihuahua. His works can also be found in countries such as the United States, Japan, Egypt, Germany, England and Spain.