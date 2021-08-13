Advertisement

Santa Barbara Museum of Art reopens after years of renovations

Frontage of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California.

A front view of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Photo: Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art reopens after years of renovations

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California will reopen its doors to the public after six years of renovations.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 08/13/2021 - 05:12
in
Frontage of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California.
Frontage of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
August 13, 2021

The Santa Bárbara Museum of Art (SBMA) reopened its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 11 after six years and $50 million invested in a renovation project of the space.

The SBMA announced that beginning on Sunday, Aug. 15, the museum will officially welcome visitors once again. The Santa Barbara exhibition center is located in California about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

On Aug. 12, the media were invited to learn about the improvements made during this time and the additional benefits of the museum from this point forward.

"We are excited to reopen our historic State Street entrance and welcome the community to the reimagined SBMA," Larry J. Feinberg, director and head of the museum, said in a statement.

The SBMA renovation includes improvements such as earthquake protection measures, ventilation upgrades and changes to lighting. In addition to the creation of a gallery entirely dedicated to contemporary art, another new feature is a brand new installation designed by SBMA assistant director and chief curator, Eik Kahng, visible as soon as visitors walk through the museum's entrance.

In 2022, the museum also plans to open with the temporary exhibition, Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, which will be dedicated to the Dutch painter. In addition, the museum will feature a vast offering of new pieces ranging from Asian and pre-Columbian art to European painting from the 17th to 20th centuries, including works from Greco-Roman culture.

"We are looking forward to sharing the collection's old successes after years in storage and also to introducing new exhibitions and installations that will help visitors understand our collection from another perspective," Feinberg added.

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
museo de arte
california

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Lil' Safety Village. Photo: Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and Kaboom!
New bike park inspired by Copenhagen, Denmark, opens in North Philly
Colombian singer Maluma. Photo from Instagram.
Maluma visits Mexico to launch his own Mezcal
The hosts, Antonio Banderas and the president of the Starlite group, Sandra García-Sanjuán during the awards ceremony.
The XII edition of the Starlite Marbella Charity Gala
People come out to watch the new Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras as it departs on its maiden voyage, a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida on July 31, 2021. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
Puerto Rico sees first cruise ship dock since pandemic’s start as the island plans to restart industry
AL DIA News
AL DIA News