Santa Barbara Museum of Art reopens after years of renovations

The Santa Bárbara Museum of Art (SBMA) reopened its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 11 after six years and $50 million invested in a renovation project of the space.

The SBMA announced that beginning on Sunday, Aug. 15, the museum will officially welcome visitors once again. The Santa Barbara exhibition center is located in California about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

On Aug. 12, the media were invited to learn about the improvements made during this time and the additional benefits of the museum from this point forward.

"We are excited to reopen our historic State Street entrance and welcome the community to the reimagined SBMA," Larry J. Feinberg, director and head of the museum, said in a statement.

The SBMA renovation includes improvements such as earthquake protection measures, ventilation upgrades and changes to lighting. In addition to the creation of a gallery entirely dedicated to contemporary art, another new feature is a brand new installation designed by SBMA assistant director and chief curator, Eik Kahng, visible as soon as visitors walk through the museum's entrance.

In 2022, the museum also plans to open with the temporary exhibition, Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, which will be dedicated to the Dutch painter. In addition, the museum will feature a vast offering of new pieces ranging from Asian and pre-Columbian art to European painting from the 17th to 20th centuries, including works from Greco-Roman culture.

"We are looking forward to sharing the collection's old successes after years in storage and also to introducing new exhibitions and installations that will help visitors understand our collection from another perspective," Feinberg added.