Rumors surface of a wedding between JLo and Ben Affleck

The story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly worthy of Hollywood. After being separated for 17 years, love has reunited them and given the couple a second chance to continue their relationship.

Although there have been "theories" about the reunion, the couple continues to appear happy to spend time together. In a recent conversation with WSJ magazine that Affleck said that "the most important thing for me is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And, then, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."

On her part, JLo confessed in a recent interview that she still believes in marriage, despite having been divorced three times during her life. When asked if she would consider getting married again, the 52-year-old singer and actress replied, "I don't know, yeah, I guess. I still believe in a happily ever after, for sure, 100%."

Affleck recalled that during the last few years of his relationship with JLo in the early 2000s, media attention was one of the factors that kept him and his then-fiancée from getting married.

This time, a more mature Affleck refused to give too many details about his personal life and relationship. He made it clear that the story of how they reconnected and decided to give each other a new chance is something he prefers to keep private.

"There are some issues that are private and intimate and have significance in the fact that they are not shared with the rest of the world. I'm more comfortable learning to find a boundary between the things I want to share and the things I don't," said the actor/director.

Lopez and Affleck officially got back together in April of this year and since resuming their relationship, have become inseparable.