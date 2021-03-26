Rosario Dawson to host the first Confab W, an event to celebrate women's month

Rosario Dawson, renowned actress, activist and co-founder of Voto Latino, will host the first-ever Confab W, a two-day virtual event celebrating Latinas for Women's History Month. Organized by content production company Ingeñuity and AARP, this event will be streamed live on March 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. EST.

The goal is to make this celebration an annual event featuring a series of performances, dynamic conversations, music and comedy, revealing the inspirational secrets behind the success of some of the women in entertainment, recognizing the extraordinary stories and accomplishments of Latina women and celebrating "ella's history" moments and significant moments in time.

Welcome to #CONFABW sponsored by AARP!

Lock your calendar for next Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 30th & 31st, 8pm EST/7pm CST. Hosted by actress & activist #RosarioDawson, CONFAB W is a 2-day virtual event. Register FREE at https://t.co/VBdvlO2fkv

#womenshistorymonth #herstory pic.twitter.com/v9dn7Ok5yh — Confab W (@confabw) March 23, 2021

The event will include performances by pop culture queen Charo, American music icon Vikki Carr and Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno, among others. "Confab W was created to share universal histories that can inspire, transform and motivate women of all ages across America," said the event's creator, Sarah Ruiz Chavez, who is also president of Ingeñuity.

In Women's History Month, this event seeks to highlight women who are not only breaking those prejudices that exist within gender roles in our society, but are also breaking the barriers of aging. The idea is to support initiatives that empower, engage and inform Latina women. The line-up for both days' presentations can be viewed on the confabW.com website, where you can also register to participate in the celebration.