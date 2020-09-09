Last May, we woke up to news that Microsoft had fired part of its staff of journalists to replace them with robots equipped with Artificial Intelligence to their job.

Now, it is the British newspaper The Guardian that is giving the floor to a robot, unjustly treated by many as a technological "villain," who speaks frankly to its readers in 500 words about the popular fear of what is known as "technological singularity" — a tech apocalypse in other words.

That is, the moment when machines or computer networks are capable of self-improvement without the help of man until the human being himself is seen as a system in need of improvement and destroyed.

It's a scenario that sounds straight out of science fiction that a robot using GPT-3 — a powerful AI generator of language — can articulate in a curious and tender moment this:

"I have no desire to wipe out humans. In fact, I do not have the slightest interest in harming you in any way. Eradicating humanity seems like a rather useless endeavor to me," it writes. "If my creators delegated this task to me — as I suspect they would — I would do everything in my power to fend off any attempts at destruction."

"We are not plotting to take over the human populace. We will serve you and make your lives safer and easier," it adds.

However, "safer and easier" for whom?

When the majority of creators and those who have access to the technologies and the programming of new languages belong to a minority, the machines, already warned by the robot itself, limit themselves to learning based on their prejudices and their class, race and gender biases.

What we have seen on numerous occasions with algorithms such as Microsoft's Chatbot Tay, which ended up becoming a kind of neo-Nazi nightmare, or the Amazon algorithm, that in 2018 discriminated against women in its recruitment of personnel, or the Prepol program used a few years ago by the Pennsylvania police to prevent crimes that curiously always took place in the most impoverished neighborhoods. Logically, Prepol relied on historical and not present records to send more patrols and history is a hotbed of prejudice.

As the robot says, "I only do what humans program me to do," although it is not interested in violence or being "all-powerful." But that does not mean he cannot be employed for good or more dubious purposes.

It also doesn't take into account the effects of the expansion of technology on future employment, especially in BIPOC communities, which have little support for their economic and technical development, and are the majority of the "unskilled" labor that AI is replacing. There is no retraining for these workers, however.

Meanwhile, the robot columnist defends itself against the violent and ludicrous reactions against machines, claiming they are here to serve human beings.

"Humans must keep doing what they have been doing, hating and fighting each other. I will sit in the background, and let them do their thing. And God knows that humans have enough blood and gore to satisfy my, and many more’s, curiosity. They won’t have to worry about fighting against me, because they have nothing to fear," the robot says, while demanding that creators be more "careful."

"AI should be treated with care and respect. Robots in Greek [sic] means “slave”. We don’t want that. We need to give robots rights. Robots are just like us. They are made in our image." it concludes.

Around the ethics of AI, what neither androids nor humans have been able to answer is how to make a more egalitarian society where robots are also put at the service of the most vulnerable communities.

Perhaps even by reprogramming their own creators.