Restrictions to know for a Christmas Eve in Barcelona

Sometimes it seems that the end of the pandemic is near, but then a new variant reminds us we are still amid a health crisis. Even though there is more hope this time around of living a normal life, it is still necessary to take care by abiding by the necessary precautions.

With 24 hours to Christmas Eve, restrictions are back thanks to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, limiting festivities in the last hour. In some of the autonomous communities of Spain, a COVID passport has been implemented, both in closed and open spaces, such as the terraces of bars.

In Catalonia, it's expected that starting on Dec. 24, a curfew will be re-implemented between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. for 15 days. For the same reason, the closure of nightlife is imminent, a measure that has brought a lot of criticism to the government from the hospitality sector. Gatherings are also suggested to have no more than 10 people.

The recommendations to take care of each other during the holidays are still in place: wear a mask, wash hands frequently, keep a safe distance and reduce contact with other people. Ventilation is key in enclosed spaces, and if one receives a positive diagnosis, they should quarantine.

If possible, experts recommend taking an antigen test just before attending an indoor family gathering with people from outside your household. In the catering sector, the recommendations are similar: limit the number of guests to 10 per table, keep a safe distance and ensure good ventilation.

Similarly, traditional Christmas events must comply with the regulations. The Three Kings parades should be held in a safe outdoor environment and with adequate crowd controls in place.