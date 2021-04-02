Puerto Rico holds 15-hour mass vaccination event

On Wednesday, March 31, Puerto Rico held its first mass vaccination event against COVID-19. The event took place in the island's capital of San Juan and lasted 15 hours.

Authorities expected to inoculate 10.000 people with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

It was aimed only at people between 35 and 49 years of age who suffer from chronic diseases and who had made an appointment in advance. As well as workers in the food and telecommunications industries, among others. The Súper VacuTour, as the event was called, was held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pedro Roselló González Convention Center in Miramar.

Wednesday's event took place with some problems after a message circulated on social networks warning that the vaccination would also be for people from 21 years of age and that it was not necessary to make an appointment in advance. Despite the complaints of those who were already waiting and had made their appointment, hundreds of people who did not meet the requirements were vaccinated.

More than one million vaccinations have been administered in Puerto Rico, a fairly high percentage considering that the island has 3.2 million inhabitants. The government has so far reported more than 195,500 confirmed and suspected cases, and at least 2,000 deaths.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado confirmed that 5,000 people had been vaccinated by Wednesday afternoon. The Super Vacu Tour was the first event of its kind since the U.S. territory began vaccinating citizens in mid-December.