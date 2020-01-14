Pleibol: Latinos Who Changed the Culture of Baseball

It's no news that many of the best players in Major League Baseball are Latino, so much so that, according to NYT, pronunciation guides are published so that English speakers can pronounce some of their names correctly.

That's just one example of the recognition of their presence and impact on the history of baseball, a sport that is often initiated in the neighborhoods and, as in the case of Anthony Rendon, former third baseman for the Washington Nationals and current Los Angeles Angels star, can make World Series champions.

In fact, Rendon's first jersey, which he started playing in on a YMCA youth team in Houston, will be one of the pieces on display at the upcoming Smithsonian exhibit, "¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues," which opens in October at the National Museum of American History.

A bilingual show that explores the influence of the Latino community on the national sport in two directions: on the one hand, how Hispanic players have transformed American culture through the lens of baseball, but also how baseball has offered a better future to Hispanics. The exhibit revisits the origin of this passion throughout the 20th century, when U.S. agricultural and industrial workers used it as a community meeting place to organize and claim their rights, and as a means to make ends meet.

"¡Pleibol! tells stories of the big leagues, but it is first and foremost rooted in the communities and reality of who was allowed to play and where," said exhibition curator Margaret Salazar-Porzio.

"The story we tell shows how Latino communities played, celebrated and changed the game."

The leaders on and off the diamond

Although Latino players represent, according to 2018 data, almost 30% of the 877 players in the Major Leagues, their role off the field has also been and is VERY relevant. For example, Los Angeles Angels billionaire owner Arturo "Arte" Moreno, is the first Mexican-American to own a team of this caliber.