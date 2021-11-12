Advertisement

Picasso works raise more than $90 million at Christie's auction

Works by Picasso auctioned at Christie's.

Works by Picasso auctioned at Christie's. Photo: EFE

Eight works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso raised $92.5 million on Thursday, Nov. 11, at an auction held at Christie's.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/12/2021 - 09:24
in
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 12, 2021

On Thursday, Nov. 11, at Christie's New York headquarters, eight pieces from different periods of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's career were put up for auction, raising a total of more than $92.5 million. 

Among the eight pieces by the artist, Mosquetaire à la pipe II, was one that created the biggest hype, selling for $30 million, and with fees and taxes included, reached a total price of $34.7 million. The work, more than five feet high and three feet wide, dates from November 1968, and was auctioned for the first time. 

Femme accroupie en costume turc II (Jacqueline) (1955), also made its auction debut after remaining with the same family for three generations. Sold earlier in 1957, the work was auctioned for a total of $25.5 million.

The other works sold by the Spanish artist were Homme à la pipe (1968) for $15.4 million, while a portrait of his first wife Olga, Profil (1930) sold for $7.3 million. Le repas de l'accrobate (1905) was auctioned for $7.1 million; Homme à la guitarre (1912-1913) for 846,000; Verre et bouteille sur une table (1913) for $587,000; and Tête d'homme barbu à la cigarette (1964) for $1.1 million.

At the same Impressionist event organized by Christie’s, works by artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Paul Cezzane, among others, were auctioned. Andy Warhol's Jean-Michel Basquiat exceeded the auction house's expectations when it was sold for $40 million with fees and taxes after a tough bidding war between a buyer from New York and another from London.

Meanwhile, Van Gogh's Cabanes de bois parmi les oliviers et cyprès (1889) was contested by as many as eight people, both by telephone and in Christie's New York room, and fetched a $62 million auction price, or a total $71.3 million sale price.

L'Estaque aux toits rouges (1883-1885), by Paul Cezzane, arrived with a starting price of $23 million, and in less than a minute hit $40 million, reaching a total of $55.3 million calculated by the auction house.

