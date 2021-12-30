Advertisement

Peruvian shamans perform ritual to end the pandemic

Peruvian shaman ritual for the entrance of 2022.

Peruvian shaman ritual for the start of 2022. Photo: EFE

Peruvian shamans perform ritual to end the pandemic

A group of Peruvian "shamans" gathered on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in a ritual to pray for the end of the pandemic.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/30/2021 - 07:03
in
Peruvian shaman ritual for the entrance of 2022.
Peruvian shaman ritual for the entrance of 2022.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 30, 2021

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a group of Peruvian shamans and healers united in a mystical and traditional ritual and offering to "pachamama" (Mother Earth), to ask the universe for 2022 to be the year of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Lima's most sacred mountain, Cerro San Cristobal, shamans and healers from the coast, the Andes, and the Peruvian Amazon, came with their various rituals to call for abundance, happiness, and health for the coming year. Some of them, like shaman Felix Rondan, shared their journey in an interview with EFE

"We are gathered together asking father sun, mother earth, mother water and father air to definitely end all this chaos that has caused so much pain all over the planet".

As part of the traditional rituals, the shamans drew a circle with seeds and used petals to write 2022 in the center. All the offerings they brought were entrusted to the coming year. Coca leaf, a medicinal plant used for rituals, and chicha de jora, a fermented corn-based drink used by the Incas in ceremonies, were the centerpieces.

Rondán siad at the end of the ritual that he felt COVID-19 would subside in 2022. The shamans not only prayed for the end of the pandemic, but also performed a ceremony to "cleanse" negative international relations. Border tensions and possible international conflicts have also been hot-button issues in 2021. 

The shamans who gathered in the ceremonial space in the Peruvian capital are known for joining forces for special occasions, and this year-end meeting will hopefully bring a brighter future. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
perú
New Year
COVID

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Amazon changed the Alexa settings after the error.
Alexa proposes a dangerous challenge to a 10-year-old girl and it goes viral
Betty White is nearing her 100th birthday. Photo: Twitter
Betty White's secret to happiness at almost 100 years old
The Congressional Gold Medal awarded to members of the Borinqueneers in 2016. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.
The college student who recorded a history of Puerto Rican U.S. military service through art
Children playing at the festival. Photo extracted from twitter @CiutatSomnis.
"La Ciutat de la Diversió" opens its doors in Barcelona
AL DIA News
AL DIA News