The Perez Museum in Miami makes the largest art acquisition in its history

The Perez Art Museum of Miami (PAMM) has just acquired eight works of art from artists represented in galleries across Miami, including pieces such as a flag made with beads by Haitian Myrlande Constant, which combines the myths of Vodou with contemporary references, and a large sculpture by Yanira Collado on the role of art in the preservation of cultural knowledge.

The acquisition of these works, which will be part of the museum's permanent collection, is an unprecedented event in its more than 15 years of existence, since the PAMM Collectors' Council had never purchased so many pieces of art at a single time. It's a decision that, combined with $145,000 provided by the Council, signals a strong commitment by the PAMM to strengthen Miami's art community at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Miami's flagship art institution, PAMM must do what it can to shed light on the city's vibrant, multicultural community of artists and galleries that has been hard hit by the current crisis," said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans.

Recent acquisitions include works such as Lucia Hierro's soft sugar sack sculpture, Conrad Egyr's narrative paintings of the Afro-Diaspora, Kelley Johnson's geometric painting, which creates striking optical effects, and Eamon Oré-Girón's canvases.

"It would be difficult to overstate the importance of our local art galleries to Miami's cultural and economic well-being. We hope this gesture will inspire others to support these spaces (and others) during this difficult time. We are all in this together," said Rene Morales, Director of Curatorial Affairs at PAMM and Chief Curator.

In addition to helping Miami artists during the crisis, these acquisitions represent a greater commitment by the museum to give visibility and space to the art of underrepresented communities, including the Latino experience in the United States.