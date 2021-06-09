A peek at CDMX LGBTTTIQ+ Pride Month 2021

This year's traditional Pride Month celebration in Mexico City will be held virtually, and national organizations and committees have joined with the Mexico City National Committee to organize the virtual event on June 25, 26 and 27 in Mexico.

The news was announced at a press conference held through Zoom. This will be the second consecutive year the celebration cannot be in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been said that some of the special guests include actresses Marjorie de Souza, Paty Manterola, Susana Zabaleta and Lucia Mendez, and as a guest, singer Chiquis Rivera. This year's godmothers will be Alejandra Avalos, Carmen Campuzano, Shanik Berman and Felicia Mercado, who will be in attendance, and speak on the importance of visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, and it's importance in their lives, and the beneficial impact on society.

"Throughout the years, we have always advocated through this type of event, and we have carried out campaigns especially awareness campaigns to help the population understand that the community needs respect, that the community needs freedom of expression and that we still have a lot of work to do," said Avalos.

In this edition of the Pride rally, the coordinators announced that it will offer many surprises during two hours of live broadcasts on the days it will take place. Artists Érika Alcocer, Claudio Yarto, Alt Garza, Ángelo Diep, Veralux, 11:11, Alex Mont y Merengozza, CNC, Random, Fretzon, Hijos de Sánchez and Dave Rhoms have confirmed their participation and it seems that more may join in the following days. The live broadcast will be carried out through the websites 11:11 Oficial, Diverso Comité and Marcha del Orgullo Guadalajara, as well as the YouTube channel Influencia TV.

The central day of Pride is June 28, when under normal circumstances, the LGBTQ+ collective and its allies take to the streets to demand respect and raise the voice of an invisible and historically mistreated group. It becomes a time and space in the year to remember that the signs of intolerance are still present and for that very reason, the fight for their rights continues.