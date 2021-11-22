Partners in Peace seeks to broker ceasefire in Philly

In 1974, a truce in Philadelphia saw success, allowing for a ceasefire and a drop in gun violence over the subsequent years.

The truce was brought into effect by the House of Umoja, through the Imani Peace Pact. Now, the coalition Partners in Peace hopes to introduce a new one amid Philly’s current gun violence crisis.

House of Umoja is a community organization and youth shelter initiated by David and Falaka Fattah. They began operations in the 1970s.

The organization and shelter is known for taking in troubled youth. David and Falaka Fattah began House of Umoja after discovering one of their sons was a gang member.

The duo then took in their son’s gang, a total of 15 young men.

On Sunday, Nov 21, 2021, community members met outside the House of Umoja to discuss resolutions in combating the city’s gun violence.

Falaka Fattah spoke, assisted in vision by her grandson, Anthony Bannister-Fattah, and voiced hopes that a new treaty may be implemented.

Her grandson also works with the House of Umoja.

The House of Umoja and Philly Peace Park have now created Partners in Peace, a new coalition advocating for peace and Black life.

Partners in Peace is planning to conduct door-to-door conversations with residents in neighborhoods currently most affected by violence.

These conversations will begin this week. Daily meetings will also take place among the group to further facilitate discussion.

This is Partners in Peace’s “10-10-10 Plan,” described as a plan for ten groups of 10 people each to initiate ceasefire agreements on 10 blocks in North and West Philly.

The group hopes to introduce a second round of ceasefire agreements around the Holiday season.