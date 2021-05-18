Panama makes use of 'face screens' mandatory on public transport

Despite the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, as of this Monday, May 17, the Panamanian Ministry of Health has authorized the increase of the occupancy capacity of public transportation to 80% of its full capacity.

At the same time, to reduce risks, the mandatory use of 'face shields' has been implemented inside any public transport. The country has already had more than 370,000 infections and more than 6,000 deaths associated with the virus.

During these first days, face shields will be distributed free of charge in the stations of the different subway lines. The aim of the Ministry of Health is to reinfoce safety with the use of the facial screens, in addition to the daily use of masks.

The Panama Metro has prepared to enforce the safety measure, ensuring that no one will be allowed to enter the facilities of this transportation system without a face mask.

Likewise, the company MiBus, operator of the Metrobus, has informed that in order to use the bus service, all users must use the face shield in addition to the mask.

Neither the mask nor the face shield must be removed during the use of public transportation. If any user does not wear it or refuses to wear it, he/she will not be able to access the subway or the bus. And if a user removes the mask or face shield during the trip, the bus operator will be able to activate an action protocol whereby the bus must stop the bus until the user puts the face shield back on.

The protocol also includes the possibility of requesting support from the national police if necessary.

The Panama Metro has already started an awareness campaign for users, placing signs recommending passengers not to talk or make phone calls inside this transport to avoid the removal of the mask or screen in the first place and eventually, avoid further contagion of COVID-19.