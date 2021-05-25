Painting by Mexican muralist Siqueiros to be auctioned at the Morton House

Vista de la bahía de Puerto Marqués is a unique painting in the career of Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, and is one of the pieces that heads the Latin American Art Auction to be held by the Morton House on Thursday, May 27. The auction will be held in a 'hybrid' format with COVID-19 still very much the reality..

There will only be 10 buyers in person, but anyone can also connect virtually from anywhere in the world and bid through Morton's digital channels.

The work in question by Mexican artist Siqueiros dates back to 1956, and is one of his few landscape paintings.

Vista de la bahía de Puerto Marqués is a testament to the muralist's easel work, a recurring theme in his process. In contrast to his iconic murals, this is a pyroxylin on canvas and masonite, and measures 55.3 centimeters wide by 75.5 centimeters long.

The piece offers a view of Acapulco, achieved from at flight that Siqueiros made over the bay with former president Miguel Alemán.

"Since 1946 the landscape genre began to be a recurring theme in Siqueiros' production. His travels around the world, as well as the theme of the exile he lived in the Sierra Chiapaneca and his flight to South America influenced his work," he said in a statement.

The Morton House announced that the piece is valued between 4.2 and 6 million pesos, that is, between $210,000 and $300,000. According to the institution, it is a "work of singular artistic value that signifies a testimony of the work of one of Mexico's most important artists."

Siqueiros (1896-1974) is considered one of the three great exponents of Mexican muralism, along with Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco.





