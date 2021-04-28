"Padre Cheke," the priest who is a hit on Tik Tok for uploading religious content

Ezequiel Padilla is "Padre Cheke," a Catholic priest and rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and San Cayetano in Puebla. He is also a new star of TikTok. He currently has almost 700,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on his platform.

Padre Cheke has become famous for using TikTok trends and using them to give religious messages to his followers and anyone who comes across his videos.

With the onset of the pandemic and confinement, Father Cheke decided to implement new strategies to keep people from turning away from religion. After returning to Mexico following a formation meeting in Italy, the priest became interested in this platform. "In those days was that I downloaded the application, because I saw some stories on social networks and from there I started to make TikToks, I did not know how but little by little I was learning," said the TikToker.

At 48 years old, the priest pointed out that when he noticed that one of his videos went viral and went from 60 followers to 10,000 followers in a very short time, he understood the power of the networks.

"Beyond ugly news and statistics, I believe that what (people) need are messages of light and hope, that bring us joy," he said.

Ezequiel feels that religion is not at odds with daily life, he says that although he is very strict in his facet as a vocational religious, he is also cheerful and has always liked to be close to the people and look for ways to do so.

Father Cheke dances, sings and interprets his videos with a lot of ease, he uses the trends of dubbed videos, choreographies, songs, sometimes he appears alone and sometimes in company. Due to the great impact of social networks, he has become a viral character and even has his own hashtag,#ChekeTokers, which has already been and will probably continue to trend.