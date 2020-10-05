Advertisement

Outta The Gloss wants to talk “The B Word” as Glossier still fails to meet demands

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Outta The Gloss wants to talk “The B Word” as Glossier still fails to meet demands

The group of former employees feel the beauty brand’s response to their open letter has been poor, and want no more.

by brittanyv
 10/05/2020 - 10:10
in
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

By Brittany Valentine
October 05, 2020

One month ago, an anonymous group of former Glossier employees, known as “Outta the Gloss,” penned an open letter on Medium and Instagram, accusing management of a toxic workplace culture, racism and other inappropriate behavior that supposedly contradicts the brand’s values.

According to the former “editors” (retail workers), the conditions inside their store were intolerable. They worked an entire summer without air conditioning, and shared a workspace with ongoing construction that violated occupation limits in its New York City location.

Editors of color also tried suggesting changes to the complexion products that would be more suitable for people of darker skin tones, and they were punished with negative performance reviews for doing so.

They also claim to have faced unequal pay and barriers to moving up to higher positions.

The editors, who are primarily LGBTQ and people of color, asserted that they were ridiculed by a woman customer who called them “illegals,” and this customer was continuously permitted to return to the store. There was even a group of white teens that came into the store, applying dark skin tone products in blackface.

When these incidents were brought to HR, no action was taken. 

In Outta the Gloss’ letter and Instagram post, they addressed these concerns and insisted that accountability be taken. Founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, did respond to their list of demands, but the collective felt that her words were empty and performative at best. 

A month later, the demands have still not been met. 

The group recently outlined in an Instagram post which demands have been met, which still have not, and which ones were technically met, but still incomplete. There is still so much left for Glossier to address, compensate for and rebuild, but it doesn’t seem to be on the top of their to-do list. 

Now, as the collective reflects on all that has transpired, they are disappointed, and calling for a complete boycott of the brand. 

Outta the Gloss felt that Glossier was supposed to be a community, but that is not how it has felt for them. 

They are calling for people to stop shopping at the brand, unfollow their accounts, and use their hashtag #BoycottGlossier.

“At the end of the day, Outta the Gloss just wants to ensure that Glossier’s workers are protected to a reasonable extent against transgression and demeaning interactions that aren’t brushed off in the future. We want to see resources that elevate and restore victims if/when there are incidences,” they wrote on Instagram. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Glossier
retail
collectives

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Fabio Rodolfo Vásquez y su esposa María Moreno se conocieron bailando hace 30 años. Photo: Associated Press
Dancers cause a sensation in Guatemala, but the real "sensation" is their story
Menos del 8% de los latinos trabajan en el sector tecnológico en Estados Unidos. Photo: El Economista.
The heads and tails of the call center method: Why are more Mexicans working at Google?
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos in Philadelphia Photo: TOM A. STANLEY/PENN MUSEUM
Penn Museum goes virtual for its Latinx spooky season festivities
Photo: Rodrigo Garrido 
Who are Las Tesis? Chile and the world’s most empowering feminists of 2020
AL DIA News
AL DIA News