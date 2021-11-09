Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai gets married

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai announced via her social media that she married Asser Malik on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"Today marks a beautiful day in my life. Asser and I have married to be partners for life. We held a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," she wrote.

In the announcement, the activist also asked her followers to send prayers for the new stage of their relationship.

"We are excited to walk together on the road ahead," she said.

Malala's husband, Malik, is an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore, Pakistan.

Malala, 24, held the wedding ceremony at her home in Birmingham, England, where she wore a pink bridal Nikah alongside her husband in a black suit.