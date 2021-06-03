The new Top Manta running shoes go on sale

Under the slogan "It's not just about doing it, but doing it right" (alluding to transnational companies), the Top Manta cooperative has launched its latest product, locally produced and socially responsible sport shoes, with criteria of sustainability and social justice.

The sneakers are called Ande Dem, which in Wolof (Senegalese language) means "walking together." The profits collected will be used to improve the living conditions of the cooperative's members and their families.

"A new stage begins and we will not stop until we achieve that all the manteros have a dignified life."

Five years ago the Sindicato Popular de Vendedores Ambulantes (Popular Union of Street Vendors) was created, mostly made up of migrant, African and undocumented street vendors in Barcelona, Spain.

Two years later they launched their own brand, Top Manta, to the world, taking a step forward, designing their own clothes and now sports shoes. "We want to show that things can be done differently," insists Lamine Sarr, spokesman for the Popular Union of Street Vendors. The Union has helped 120 street vendors obtain papers, stable work and leave street work.

With this new initiative, Top Manta continues with its task of integrating migrants with fewer opportunities into the labor market. The Ande Dem cost 115 euros and can be purchased at the Top Manta website and the Top Manta store in Raval, Barcelona.

Part of the proceeds from this first batch of shoes will be used to collaborate with the families of the cooperative's members and for the solidarity fund to help the unemployed manteros. During the pandemic, the collective made gowns and protective gear for health care workers and also organized food distribution.

