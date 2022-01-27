The National Portrait Gallery awards Spanish chef José Andrés 

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the National Portrait Gallery of Washington announced its decision to award Spanish chef and philanthropist José Andrés for the impact his work has generated in the United States.

Andrés will share the tribute with six other prominent figures who have made significant contributions to the country, such as tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and Anthony Fauci, the leading epidemiologist in the United States.

The gallery indicated through its web page that these figures will be awarded the Portrait of a Nation prize at an exhibition that will be opened on Nov. 12 of this year at the museum's annual gala. The event is expected to raise $3 million in funds for the gallery's activities.

The National Portrait Gallery gives the award to people who have contributed in diverse fields and demonstrated a significant commitment to service and the values of creativity, individuality, knowledge and study.

In this sense, chef Andrés, who at 52 has lived in the United States for decades, has become a reference in philanthropy inside and outside the country thanks to his organization World Central Kitchen, with which he fights against hunger in contexts of humanitarian and climactic crises.

The exhibition will remain on display until October 2023, and the portraits of the winners will be exhibited in the gallery located in downtown Washington D.C.