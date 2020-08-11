Micheladas 'on wheels': A Los Angeles Latino couple's COVID-19 business

When the U.S. reached 5 million people infected with COVID-19 in less than a month, with the economy continuing to take a beating from the viral threat, some people run for cover at home, not wanting to think about the future, but Oscar and Kimberly Medina face it head on and spread joy.

More than a month ago, life seemed to conspire to get this Los Angeles couple into more trouble. Oscar, 34, had lost his job as a truck driver just as his wife Kimberley, 25, was expecting their child — she stopped working when she became pregnant.

"Hunger is a bitch," both Latinos said. So they set out to create their own business based on what they were passionate about: a bar on wheels to take home frozen food! After all, they thought, everyone likes seafood and micheladas on the weekends.

They immediately divided up the tasks. Oscar would make the combination of clamato and put his own "secret" seasoning on the micheladas, while his wife, who is the queen of ceviche, would make the classic homemade dish.

"We didn't know if the plan was gonna work. We were nervous, but encouraged to launch into creation, and we needed to get ahead of the kid on the way more than anything else," said Oscar.

Since they did everything for the little boy who was on his way, they called their business on wheels 'Micheladas Gael' — it was going to be called their son — and they set up business in their Jeep Wrangler, turning it into a bar on wheels.

"In three weeks we've had a lot of success," Kimberly told the LA Times. "Our recipe is simple, but it has the love of home."

Now the business is running smoothly, working three days a week and averaging 30 to 40 customers.

"People call us to place their order and we come to their place to make the micheladas," she added, the inventor of these express beverages.

So you know, if you live in Compton, Sun Valley, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes, and you see a Jeep driving around with big letters of "Micheladas Gael," be aware that besides being delicious, these micheladas are made of courage and, of course, beer.