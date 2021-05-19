Mexico to reopen schools after teacher vaccination campaign

In Mexico, as in many parts of Latin America, access to the Internet and to computers or technological devices is not truly universal. The inequalities that mark the different regions or states of the country hinder universal access to online classes.

In an effort to ensure that all children in the country can access their classes, this Tuesday the Mexican goverment has begun its latest effort to ensure that the country's 3 million teachers are vaccinated. Schools are expected to reopen and resume universal face-to-face classes from the second half of June.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed the urgency for children to be able to return to the classroom, not only to comply with the annual curriculum, but also for their social development. "It is a priority for girls, for boys, for all students. School is like a second home, and we already need all students at all levels of schooling to return to classes in person. This is essential," said López Obrador.

The vaccination campaign deployed its teams in vaccination deployed its teams in Mexico City and four other states in the country. Authorities have stated that around 2.1 million public and private school teachers have already been vaccinated, and with this campaign they expect to vaccinate another 500,000 this week. Two other states are expected to be vaccinated by the last week of May.

From the presidency, it has been stated that the decision to resume face-to-face classes must go through the autonomy of each state, and ultimately to each school individually. However, the president stated that he is confident that the majority understands the need for the reopening of schools and that they will work to activate classes in June.

On-site classes have already resumed in schools in the four states that were least affected by the pandemic. The need to return to face-to-face classes in education is understandable given the difficulty the state has had in guaranteeing the infrastructure to maintain online classes.