Mexico creates an institution to protect the Spanish language in the U.S.

Combating the "linguistic supremacy that affects Mexican communities in the United States," that is the goal of the César Chávez Digital Institute, whose creation was announced by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard said in a statement that the institution aims to "disseminate the Spanish of Mexico and its culture to dignify Mexican communities abroad, rescue and disseminate their cultural expressions and promote academic research on trilingualism."

Although the new entity will initially operate in the United States, the intention is that it will be implemented over time in other regions.

"Culture is and has always been the Mexican tradition in foreign policy because we understand that the political imaginary is always organized on the basis of culture. All of humanity's great battles have begun in the struggle of culture," said the Mexican minister.

Marcelo Ebrard made the announcement on Monday during a ceremony to commemorate the massacre in El Paso, where more than 20 people died in August 2019.

The Mexican Foreign Minister also defended during the 'Virtual Forum on Supremacy, Racial Discrimination and Hate Speeches' that these serious conflicts are not exclusive to the United States, but "are present in various parts of the world.

Ebrard emphasized the commitment of the government of López Obrador "to continue denouncing and fighting supremacy" and its willingness to "watch over the human rights of our Mexican brothers.