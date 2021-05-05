Mexico City subway collapse leaves at least 25 people dead

Two cars of Mexico City's subway Line 12 fell onto a busy highway when the 12-meter-high bridge supporting the train tracks collapsed on Monday night.

The collapse killed at least 25 people and injured more than 70 others. Security images captured the moment when the train collapsed on vehicles traveling on Tláhuac Avenue. The accident occurred at 10:25 p.m. on May 3, when passengers were traveling towards the eastern part of the city.

"A beam expired at the moment when the train was passing," explained the mayor of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, from the scene of the accident.

She was accompanied by the Secretariat of Citizen Security and the Secretariat of Public Safety and Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico.

The rescue was suspended for an hour for safety, after rescuing the survivors. A cab driver was trapped under the rubble and the emergency services managed to rescue him and transfer him to the hospital.

"We can't say anything until we have expertise. Speculating about what happened does not help anyone," Sheinbaum said.

Although the mayor said it is premature to determine the causes of what happened, from civil society has been denouncing the poor condition in which the bridge was after the 2017 earthquake.

Subway users have also since uploaded photos to social media showing cracks in the collapsed bridge and the deterioration of the facilities. Faced with the complaints, the mayor stated that "daily maintenance is given to Metro Line 12. The director of Metro is making a report to obtain information. The cause will be determined by the expert reports. We are going to know the whole truth as we have always done."

In addition, in view of the messages circulating on media, claiming the accident could be a premeditated attack to affect the image of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador before the elections, the mayor maintains the same position, and asks not to generate speculation on the matter.



The commitment of the current The commitment of the current government of Mexico City is to compensate the families. "They will receive absolutely all the support they require."

The president has not yet commented on the tragedy.

For their part, the citizens of the capital city have been providing assistance to the families of the victims of this accident.