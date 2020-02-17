The Mexican startup that wants to turn Mars into Times Square

Can you imagine Times Square on the Red Planet and huge, luminous, neon lights installed between the dunes as if it were little less than the Nevada desert? As Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk prepares to colonize Mars by 2050, other companies are also looking for ways to have a "stratospheric" presence by bringing their advertising light-years away from Earth.

It's something that, according to Mexicans Carlos Mariscal and César Serrano, founders of Dereum Labs, will be necessary in the not-too-distant future, since the economy will be interplanetary. In addition to terrestrial businesses, both also predict there will be colonies on the Moon and Mars.

So as NASA continues working on its Artemis project to place humans on the Moon permanently, Mariscal warns that now is the time for companies to jump onto the (space) bandwagon.

All they need is nine million dollars and the technology of Dereum Labs.

Putting advertising on the Moon

Some claim that man's 1969 Moon landing was filmed in a studio, often citing the waving American flag in space as evidence of a farce even though it was later debunked.

These same skeptics would be shocked to know that the next thing to wave on the Moon will be the logo, colors, and typography of a brand.

Although we still don't know what brand it will be, it's positive Dereum Labs will display its logo on its Jaguar-1 mission, which will transport a space exploration vehicle to establish a base on the Moon's surface and whose design can be altered according to the needs of the sponsor.

This mission, which they define as "the first commercial flight to the moon," is just the first phase of a much larger project to transport a robot and telecommunications infrastructure to the the Moon by 2035 and begin delivering products and services from there. As NASA proposes its Artemis, the Moon would become a "pilot" colony for an even bigger landing, which would take place on Mars by 2055.

"The companies that invest can adapt the cargo (that they want to take to the Moon) so that it has an iconic shape for their company; that is, a can, a shoe or a messenger box," Mariscal explained to Xataka.

Space advertising is nothing new. In 2012, Red Bull sponsored the first stratospheric jump, and a few months ago, Pepsi announced its collaboration with the Russian company StarRocket to orbit small advertising satellites with its logo.

It seems like even the stars of the future will be clouded with annoying pop-up ads of companies.

If aliens do exist, will they end up as tired of advertising interruptions and invasive ads as we are?