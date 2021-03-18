Mexican artist Vicente Rojo, designer of the cover of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude,' dies at 89

The National College announced the death of Mexican artist of Spanish origin, Vicente Rojo, who passed away at the age of 89 due to heart complications on the afternoon of March 17 in Mexico City.

"In addition to being one of the most outstanding visual artists of his generation, Vicente Rojo collaborated in the founding of publishing houses, cultural supplements and other publications that defined Mexico's cultural life in the second half of the 20th century," the institution said in a statement.

Rojo was born in Barcelona, but at a very young age he went into exile in Mexico, where he later studied painting and typography. He is considered one of the most important artists of abstractionism in Mexico.

Vicente Rojo deja un legado fundamental en el arte abstracto y contemporáneo de México y del mundo.

La @cultura_mx y el INBAL realizarán su homenaje con una gran retrospectiva en el @museoAmodernoMX.

Abrazamos a la escritora Bárbara Jacobs y a su hijo Vicente. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/m7fAgauVx4 — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) March 18, 2021

His career of more than 50 years leaves an important legacy in the world of graphic design, painting and sculpture. In addition to many publications and cultural supplements that were a reference for the cultural life of Mexico in the second half of the 20th century.

Known for his solo exhibitions in addition to the group shows in which he participated internationally, Rojo won the National Arts Award in 1991, and received the Medal of Merit in Fine Arts awarded by the Spanish Government.

The designer of the emblematic cover of Cien años de soledad (One Hundred Years of Solitude), the novel by Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, he received an honorary doctorate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and in 1993 was designated creator emeritus by the National System of Art Creators.

His wife, the poet Barbara Jacobs, and his son Vicente have received the condolences from the entire community of artists and cultural institutions of the state.