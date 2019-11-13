Megan Rapinoe: The Woman of the Year who defeats Trump by many goals

The U.S national team captain, Megan Rapinoe, has become one of the most emblematic personalities in the struggle for equality and against Trump's policies, for which she said a few days ago in Austin, Texas, that “the less qualified person gets the job is an anomaly that occurred in the last elections,” and promised to work for the next elections in 2020.

Glamor magazine recognized this week the feminist and LGBTQ rights activist as one of the Women of the Year, and she had nothing but words of thanks to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick - "I don't feel like I would be here without him," she said.

Kaepernick, whose fight against racial segregation in the United States and for Human Rights has been an inspiration for the footballer, was fired from the NFL a few years ago for kneeling during the National Anthem in protest against racial crimes in the country.

A few days ago, a report stated he might come back to the NFL.

“While I’m enjoying all of this unprecedented — and, frankly, a little bit uncomfortable — attention and personal success, in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of known and systematic police brutality against people of color, known and systematic racial injustice, and known and systematic white supremacy,” Rapinoe told the New York audience in Alice Tully Hall.

She promised to go on working to dismantle a system that benefits some over the detriment of others, and that "frankly is quite literally tearing us apart in this country.”

She also added that a more substantive conversation around race relations is needed, as well as more gender equality:

“I still know in my heart of hearts and my bones that I can do more. And that we can do more. And I know that because we just have to. We must. It’s imperative that we do more,” she concluded.

Fighting "like hell"

Rapinoe, who received the Golden Ball 2019 and who was world champion with the United States National Team in the last World Cup in France 2019, appealed last week in an interview with the BBC to achieve equal pay for female players in football and warned that she was going to fight "as hell" to get it.

She also criticized racism in sport, particularly, the “mockery” fine of 65,000 pounds ($ 83,447) which UEFA punished Bulgaria with for racist insults of its fans against English players on a match.

Both, football lovers and those who hardly remember an alignment, have in Megan Rapinoe someone whose speech is as powerful as her legs.