McDonalds' Happy Meal comes from Guatemala

McDonald's famous children's menu had its beginnings in Guatemala, the most populated country in Central America. However, its creator, Yolanda Fernández de Cofiña, is Chilean.

Yolanda, or Doña Yoli, as she is affectionately known, was born in Chile in 1934. Her father was sent as ambassador to Guatemala when she was 19 years old. Some time later she married José María Cofiño Valladares, a businessman who bought a McDonald's franchise in 1974. The firm started with a restaurant located in a downtown area, but the first two years were not very successful.

In 1979, Yolanda, who was the president of McDonald's Guatemala at the time, realized that the children who visited the restaurant needed a menu with adequate portions for them, because when they ate the hamburgers, these were very abundant and left part of the food.

For this reason, Yolanda came up with the idea of launching a menu with a smaller portion of hamburger, fries and soda than usual, and accompanied this with a toy or dessert. This was dubbed the 'Ronald's Menu'.

"We started by putting out a small hamburger, small fries and a small soda with Ronald's little cup and an ice cream sundae. It occurred to me to buy a surprise, a little toy to make it attractive to the child," Yolanda told Forbes Latin America in 2018.