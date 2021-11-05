Mario Lavista died at the age of 78, prominent Mexican composer

Mexican composer Mario Lavista died Thursday at the age of 78. Although the cause of the artist's death has not been specified at this time, Lavista leaves behind an outstanding career as a composer and reference in the musical field.

"Today we bid farewell to maestro Mario Lavista, an enormous figure of art and teacher of generations. Mexico and Latin America lose one of the most outstanding composers of the last century. A warm embrace to Claudia, his friends, students and family," wrote Alejandra Frausto of Mexico's Secretary of Culture.

La @CulturaCiudadMx despide a Mario Lavista, uno de los compositores más importantes del siglo XX.



La titular Vannesa Bohórquez participa en la guardia de honor esta noche en el @PalacioOficial. pic.twitter.com/4jCxt2ydob — Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) November 5, 2021

The secretary announced, through the same media, that a posthumous tribute would be held in the Palacio de Bellas Artes building. "We will bid farewell to one of the most influential figures in the shaping of the contemporary music scene in Mexico and other latitudes," Frausto said.

Institutions and personalities of the Mexican cultural world lamented the composer's death. Lavista received the National Prize of Sciences y Arts in 1991, and was also a member of El Colegio Nacional and a teacher at the National Conservatory of Music.

His friend and colleague, linguist Luis Fernando Lara, wrote an emotional letter in tribute to Mario, in which he remembers him as "a generous, open, cultured friend, and always in a good mood".

He was awarded multiple prizes such as "Emeritus Creator" by the National Council for Culture and the Arts (Conaculta) in 1995, and the "Commemorative Medal of the Palace of Fine Arts" in 2006. In 1998 he was admitted to the Colegio Nacional and was an honorary member of the Seminario de Cultura Mexicana. He was also awarded by the SGAE in the category of Ibero-American Music Tomás Luis de Victoria.

The musical and cultural world is in mourning for his loss.

