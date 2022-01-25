Mardi Gras is coming to Philly this February

Advertisement

Next month, the celebration traditionally associated with New Orleans will be landing in Philadelphia.

By Andrew Kolba
January 25, 2022

The band Philly Gumbo is credited for bringing the Mardi Gras celebration to Philadelphia over three decades ago. 

This year, the band will once again bring the tradition to Philly by playing a Mardi Gras party at City Winery this Feb. 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The party will feature complementary Mardi Gras beads, and NOLA-themed beverage specials will also be available.

The party is promising a “dance-inducing” combination of New Orleans R&B, blues, funk, reggae, and other Mardi Gras anthems such as “Brother John,” “Mardi Gras Mambo,” “Iko Iko” and more.

Philly Gumbo has held Mardi Gras-themed shows during the Mardi Gras season since early in their career. The group embraces the spirit of Mardi Gras year round.

Mardi Gras, translating from French to “Fat Tuesday,” takes place the day before Ash Wednesday, symbolizing a time of feast before a time of Lent. 

Although Mardi Gras’ origin is said to be traced back to medieval Europe, the celebration is of particular significance to New Orleans.

By the 1730s, Mardi Gras was being celebrated in New Orleans. The city would eventually embody the modern Mardi Gras carnival celebration. 

Proof of vaccination will be required for the Philly Gumbo Mardi Gras celebration. Masks will be required indoors and in public areas. Negative COVID tests will not be accepted.

Costumes are being encouraged, but are not required.

The City Winery is located at 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, 19107. Tickets are $14 if purchased before the show. Those interested can find more information here.

