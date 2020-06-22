Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford

On Thursday June 18, 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, posted on her social media about graduating from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

This achievement comes eight years after Malala almost lost her life standing up for girls’ rights to education.

In 2012, while Yousafzai was living in Pakistan, she was shot in the head by the Taliban for writing a blog for BBC that promoted female empowerment and education.

After recovering, her and her family relocated to Birmingham, England and two years later she became the youngest person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, at 17 years old.

Yousafzai and her father founded a non-governmental organization known as the Malala Fund, that works to break down barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from receiving an education.

In 2013, Yousafzai published an autobiography about her experiences, which became a New York Times bestseller. In 2015, she starred in the documentary He Named Me Malala, which focused even deeper on her upbringing, activism, and miraculous recovery.

”Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I complete my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” Yousafzai wrote on Twitter.

She was congratulated by a host of public figures and celebrities, including fellow Pakistani human rights activist, Gulalai Ismail.

“Heartiest congratulations to you @Malala for graduating from Oxford. Your graduation is a win for every young woman who wants to get educated but is pushed back by the forces of patriarchy and militarisation,” Ismail wrote on Twitter

NASA astronaut Anne McClain also tweeted congratulations to Malala.

“For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it,” wrote McClain.