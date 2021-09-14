Latinos who dazzled at the Met Gala

The Met Gala or the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is the most important fashion event of the year, as it brings together the best known celebrities on the planet in music, film, television and social media.

This event is usually held on the first Monday in May every year, but in 2020 it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it was held in September maintaining biosafety protocols among artists.

And although the guests had to comply with the rules to prevent the spread of COVID, including the use of masks indoors, many disregarded the rule in order to show off their looks in style.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," a tribute to American fashion through the ages.

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue magazine and chair of the gala, explained to the media that American fashion in 2021 has become "a mosaic, reflecting the world we all live in, seen through many different lenses". Wintour wore a floral Oscar de la Renta gown to the gala, a tribute to the late designer, who was a close friend of hers and an avid gardener.

In addition, Latinos had a strong presence at this year's gala, highlighting the power this culture has taken on in the country.