Latinos who dazzled at the Met Gala

The Met Gala or the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is the most important fashion event of the year, as it brings together the best known celebrities on the planet in music, film, television and social media.
This event is usually held on the first Monday in May every year, but in 2020 it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it was held in September maintaining biosafety protocols among artists.
And although the guests had to comply with the rules to prevent the spread of COVID, including the use of masks indoors, many disregarded the rule in order to show off their looks in style.
The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," a tribute to American fashion through the ages.
Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue magazine and chair of the gala, explained to the media that American fashion in 2021 has become "a mosaic, reflecting the world we all live in, seen through many different lenses". Wintour wore a floral Oscar de la Renta gown to the gala, a tribute to the late designer, who was a close friend of hers and an avid gardener.
In addition, Latinos had a strong presence at this year's gala, highlighting the power this culture has taken on in the country.
Maluma
The Colombian reggaeton singer wore a custom Versace fashion house Atelier design inspired by American cowboys in a red leather pants with gold applications that contrasted with the artist's hair.
Maluma was accompanied by Donatella Versace herself, who wore a white dress from her fashion house.
Camila Cabello
The young Cuban-American singer, who recently debuted as the new Cinderella for Amazon Prime Video, paid homage to Cher in a purple Michael Kors dress.
Camila's dress was also a nod to singer Selena, according to some of her fans' comments on social media.
JLo
The Puerto Rican artist wore a brown Ralph Lauren design, accompanied by a coat, hat and jewelry.
Her outfit was inspired by the cowboy looks of the old west.
Eiza Gonzalez
The Mexican, who is already standing out in the world of Hollywood, chose a scarlet Versace design inspired by the golden age and the glamour of Hollywood. The dress stood out for its applications in shiny crystals in addition to her Bvlgari jewelry, of which she is an ambassador.
J Balvin
The Colombian who recently released his new album 'Jose', arrived wearing a Moschino suit in black with flowers, accompanied by many chains, as is he usually does.
The design of his floral print shows the trend of the brand.
Fashion as a political act
Fashion is one of the forms of protest that artists have found to defend the causes they consider just. That's why, at events like the Met Gala, they never miss the opportunity to convey their messages through their garments.
Democratic Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes wore a white Brother Vellies dress that read in red letters 'Tax the rich', emphasizing that the richest should be taxed more.
Model Cara Delevingne also opted to use her Dior-made look as a medium for her ideas by wearing a white bulletproof vest that read 'Peg the Patriarchy'.
Billie Eilish wore an Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by Marilyn Monroe, but the wonderful thing about this bet was that she was only going to wear it if the fashion house signed that it would never again use animal fur in its outfits. This design was made with vegan silk.
