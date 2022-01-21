Latinos say there are better opportunities in the U.S. than in their home countries, research shows

The institution surveyed 3,375 adult Latinos nationwide in March 2021 and found, in addition to the data pointed out, that 69% of migrants perceive that medical care is more affordable in the United States, and 56% consider that the treatment given to the poor in this country is better than that provided in their nations of origin.

"Undocumented immigrants say that life in the U.S. is better," said Mark Lopez of the PEW Hispanic Center.

39% of Hispanics who arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago from Puerto Rico or elsewhere say immigrants are treated better in the U.S. than in the place of their origin. Meanwhile 20% say the opposite is the case. https://t.co/J0OWwkRzBG pic.twitter.com/5W3qg0LMnQ

"Hispanics have these positive views of the United States whether they were born in Puerto Rico, in some other country, or in one of the 50 states and the District of Columbia," the report said.

However, the opinions received in the survey are not entirely positive, since when it comes to how immigrants are treated in the country, only 34% of respondents believe that treatment is better in the U.S. than in their home countries.

"Among U.S.-born Latinos, three in ten second-generation Latinos - children of U.S.-born immigrants or Puerto Rico-born parents - say immigrants are treated better in Puerto Rico or in their parents' country of birth. By comparison, 16% of third-generation or older Latinos say the same," the institute said in its research.

In addition, 84% of Latinos born in Puerto Rico or other countries indicated to Pew that they would immigrate back to the United States and only 7% indicated that, given the opportunity, they would immigrate to another country.

"The arrival of millions of immigrants from Latin America over the past half-century, and continuing immigration from Puerto Rico, continue to shape the demographics of the U.S. Hispanic population," the Pew Center said.