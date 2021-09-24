Latino influencers who have made it big in the U.S.

Less and less stars are born in the movies or on TV. New stars are created on social media.

The United States is the home of greatest influencers, such as Kim Kardashian, who has 255 million followers on Instagram or Selena Gomez with 264 million.

Many Hispanics have decided to try their luck and fulfill the American dream but as influencers.

These are some of the new generation of superstars of the internet with Latin flavor.

Juanpa Zurita

He became an internet celebrity in 2013 while making comedy videos that he posted himself on Vine.

Years later, when the Vine platform closed, Juanpa diversified his activities by posting vlogs and videos on YouTube. In addition, he began working on various campaigns in favor of humanitarian aid and started modeling for different fashion brands such as Pull and Bear, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

In 2015, he was chosen for the first time as 'icon of the year' by MTV Latin America, from then on he has been one of the figures of the network, presenting the awards in 2017. Currently he is also known for being a supporting actor in short films and since 2018, for playing a role in the series Luis Miguel.

Currently, this Mexican lives in Los Angeles and is part of the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Lele Pons

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known as Lele Pons, is a Venezuelan-American internet celebrity, singer, model, comedian, host and youtuber.

In 2016, she was considered "The World's Most Influential Venezuelan" by Time magazine.

Two years later, in 2018, Lele was officially named by Forbes magazine as the most influential Spanish-speaker on social media worldwide, at only 21 years old.

Lele became famous making sketch-type humor videos on Vine, where she managed to be the first and only person to reach 1 billion views, thus obtaining recognition from the platform, which created a section in searches with her content.

For Lele, making videos is an escape, as she has suffered from OCD and depression since she was very young.

"I started with my friends and I started to be bad. At first I was just very creative, it wasn't even a fun thing to do. A lot of people depended on me to make them.... Just so they could laugh," she said in an interview for Teen Vogue.

Sebastian Villalobos

This Colombian is known for being a youtuber, actor, singer and model, as well as host of Nat Geo Lab on Nat Geo Kids Latin America.

His first appearance outside of YouTube was on the show La Voz Kids Colombia in November 2014, the same year in which he made his first participation in a program in the United States 'Yo soy el artista' on Telemundo.

Two years later, Villalobos moved to Los Angeles to continue his career as a content creator and was invited to the US Telethon as a host along with other celebrities.

In addition, as part of his humanitarian work he also participated in #LoveArmyForRohingya alongside other Youtubers where they managed to raise more than 2 million dollars in 24 hours.

Sebastián has been invited to different specials on Despierta America and Nuestra Belleza Latina, being named as one of the 100 best influencers of Spanish speaking alongside J Balvin and Nicky Jam.