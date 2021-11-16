Latinas lead the makeup industry

The makeup industry for many years was characterized by being exclusionary to women of color and morphology other than the white stereotype of the perfect woman.

However, since 2015, Latinas of all ages have spent an average of $35 to $50 more per year on personal care items, such as lipstick and hair care products, than other women.

Today, many Latinas have worked to represent women of all colors, with all features and characteristics through beauty artistry. One such woman is Angela Maria Romero, a Colombian who started in the industry selling cosmetics in Miami.

"Our companies today have 40 employees between the United States and Colombia, from where we serve the Spanish-speaking, American, African and European markets. It is a team with the conviction of being in a permanent training process to help develop new commercial experiences," said Angela Maria, who from her position, understands and values the importance of teamwork, the use of digital, and the value of opportunities.

Angela's companies currently distribute and market more than 50 brands, including L'Oréal, Maybelline, Covergirl, Revlon, among others, from a wide range of cosmetic and hair care products.

Hispanic women were the only non-white group driving makeup and nail care purchases during the 2020 pandemic, spending 13% more than the average personal care shopper, according to Nielsen data.

Latina Influencers

Latinas who are dedicated to creating digital content within the fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories have also begun to dabble in creating their own makeup brands, after growing their community of followers by reviewing certain products and giving tips on how to achieve the perfect look.

Among these influencers are Mexican-American military veteran Dulce Candy, Dominican-American Youtuber Alba Ramos, Colombian Youtuber Paula Galindo, who launched her own line under the name PauTips.