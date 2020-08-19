A Latina on top of the world: Meet Vidriana Álvarez Chávez

Mexican climber Viridiana Álvarez Chávez just broke the Guinness World Records title for scaling three of the world’s highest peaks, Everest, K2 and Kangchenjunga in just under two years.

Chávez started with Everest on May 16, 2017, followed by K2 on July 21, 2018 and finished with Kangchenjunga on May 15, 2019.

Before Viridiana, the Guinness World Record was held by South Korean climber Go Mi-Sun, who climbed the three mountains in two years and two days.

Chávez is the first Latin American to climb K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. K2 is known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in the world.

She was honored with a remote ceremony, which was also attended by Raquel Assis, the Senior Manager of Guinness World Records Latin America Records Management Team.

“We continue to inspire the world through our record holders. Records motivate people to recognize their potential and look at the world differently,” said Assis.

Aside from climbing, Chávez also serves as a public speaker during events and conferences for youth, promoting messages of emotional intelligence, positive attitudes, achieving goals and breaking barriers.

Currently, she is also the president and co-founder of “Líderes de Altura,” a non-profit foundation focused on inspiring children through experience and transformational leadership.

Her next objective is to conquer the 14 highest mountains in the world, which would make her the first North American climber to do so.

But with five down already, she’s off to an excellent start.

“My career as a mountaineer started with an unusual and inspirational purpose: a simple personal challenge to exercise, but I ended up giving up my office job; risking comfort to experience the magic of the mountains,” she told Guinness World Records.