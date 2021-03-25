Latina takes on the pandemic and now JLo and AOC show off their accessories

Karen Perez, an entrepreneur with Ecuadorian and Colombian roots based in New York, founded econd Wind using her talent as a designer and working inspired by the needs of her customers, who could not find feminine and flattering cover-ups. Since launching her brand in June 2020, she has not stopped growing and adding new accessories to her brand.

The designer had been working as a fashion stylist for the past 15 years, and although she had always considered launching her own brand, she took the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to start her dream. At first she created personalized masks for the clients she was working with, and little by little she continued to create more accessories such as chains in different finishes to match the masks, or hats.

Perez says that her family also worked in fashion, from her maternal grandfather, who had a clothing factory in Ecuador, to her mother who had a boutique after settling in the United States in the 1980s. Both examples gave her an interest in fashion and taught her to appreciate the products used in Latin America. Currently, she tries to look for materials found in Latin America, such as Ecuadorian wool, to work her accessories.

Her face masks, the flagship product of her brand, have also been a hit with the public, with famous clients such as Jennifer Lopez and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Second Wind is a second chance for the entrepreneur, one that was generated with this "new normal" of using face masks on a daily basis and that in turn, this line of accessories would give women a second chance to feel comfortable, powerful and fashionable.

In September 2020, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contacted the brand to visit the factory and purchase their designs. Second Wind has reached out to celebrities like J Lo and AOC have supported the brand from day one to make visible a venture led by a successful Latina woman.