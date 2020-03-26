The Latin top model who conquered the fashion world with a size XXXXL

The story of the Latin top model Arcadio del Valle can teach us how to spray all the aesthetic canons. It's the story of a young queer who felt he had something to express, but didn't get the formula right. Del Valle, who is also a social worker, lived in a two-room apartment in Boston with his grandmother, who took care of him and his sister when their parents decided to separate.

When Ady went shopping for clothes, he never found them in his size, and if he did find them, he couldn't understand why he had to get them much more expensive, as if he were obliged to pay a tax on his body. His hobbies were watching all kinds of fashion publications, and interviews with celebrities: but none of these models were like him. You have to bear in mind that Arcadio del Valle wears clothes of the largest possible size, an XXXXL.

Lately, supermodels have appeared who have broken stereotypes about sizes. For instance, supermodel Tess Holliday, with a larger body than usual, or male professionals like Zach Miko or Kelvin Davis, who have contributed to destigmatizing body diversity. However, the case of Arcadio del Valle is unique for many other reasons: firstly, because of his strong artistic personality, informal and full of glamour, daring and changing aesthetics; secondly, because supermodels of such a large size have never appeared before. His case reveals that something is really changing in the sector for people who previously could not identify with fashion, because of gender, ethnicity or diversity.

Social networks as teraphy

Everything began to change in 2015, when he started posting pictures of himself on social networks. For Arcadio del Valle, the networks were a real therapy, since he accompanied the photos of his body with messages of acceptance and vindication of plurality. He soon started to become a symbol for people who use large sizes, so much so that his Instagram account now has 13,000 followers who follow and acclaim him.

In 2016, more important things began to happen to him. The Volare brand invited him to participate in New York Fashion Week, and from there his modeling career took off like a rocket. At the same time, he made another brave decision: walking on a beach in Massachusetts, he posed shirtless for a photograph among some rocks. Something that would have been unthinkable for him a few months ago.

From then on, he dared to show himself more and more shirtless and even in his underwear, receiving the acceptance and admiration of thousands of users.

Today, Arcadio "Ady" del Valle is a sought-after model who has pushed back all the traditional boundaries of the fashion world. At the same time, he has become an important activist collaborating in the EveryMAN and #WeAreBigAndTall campaigns. It seems that nothing will be able to stop him from now on.