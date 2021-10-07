The last month of 'Magic Nights' at Casa Batlló

During the Summer season, the emblematic and magical Barcelona building, Casa Batllò, opened its doors to a cycle of live music to give the public a different experience in one of the most important buildings in the city.

October is the final month of the 'Magic Nights' cycle, a series of musical evenings at the modernist jewel and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The roof of the building becomes the open-air stage for the Summer cycle. Within the program, you can choose from a wide variety of concerts and different styles. Depending on the taste of each spectator, they can enjoy rock concerts, soul, afro-soul, jazz, classical guitar, flamenco and even Catalan rumba.

Tickets range from 29€ to 59€, are differentiated by color and each provides a more complete experience than the other. The cheapest ticket include a free visit to Casa Batlló, a Smartguide with augmented reality in 11 languages, the 45-minute live concert with good seats, and a gift from the Casa Batlló store.

It's an experience that allows one to immerse oneselft in the universe of Gaudí through augmented reality and at the same time, is a perfect plan to discover the rooftop of Casa Batlló and enjoy its privileged views of the city accompanied by live music.

The cycle, which has two daily concerts, with performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., will end on Nov. 1. If in Barcelona, there is still in time to make your reservations and enjoy the magical experience.