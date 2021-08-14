Kourtney Kardashian and her Colombian designer dress

Kourtney Kardashian, the older sister of Hollywood's most famous clan, has posted on her Instagram a picture wearing a red skirt that has caused a sensation between her followers. The design that the superstar wore is actually a red silk dress designed by Carmen Molina, a Colombian with a store in Los Angeles. Through Instagram Stories, Kourtney began telling her followers that she was in her sister Kim's closet and was trying on her clothes. One of the looks she delighted her fans with consisted of a SKIMS top from Kim Kardashian's brand, with a striking wine red dress worn as a skirt.

The dress was designed by Colombian Carmen Molina, who immediately recognized her creation and did not hesitate to replicate it through her social network. The post on Kardashian's account already has almost two million likes, not counting the views that the story had. The Kardashian completed her outfit with a skull pendant and a pair of Monolith combat boots by Prada. Overall, the look was more tied to the grunge aesthetic that the artist has begun to explore since the beginning of her relationship with rock star Travis Barker. The Colombian designer also shared a photo following Kourt's trend and wearing the dress as a skirt. The dress called 'Nuit Rouge Silk Slip Dress' is sold in stores in several cities such as New York, Miami and Austin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Molina (@bycarmenmolina)



About Molina Carmen Molina was born in Bogota, Colombia and studied photography at the School of Visual Arts in New York. She is currently based in Los Angeles where she has developed her passion for photography, an art through which she has been able to express herself with the use of textures, color and light. Carmen also has an innate desire to explore the world. It is her love for photography and travel that has led the designer to implement her knowledge in the fashion world, developing a line of silk printed textiles with which various women's designs are made. The prints found in the fabrics designed by Carmen Molina are derived from the photographs she has documented over time in different parts of the world. Among the list of stars who have worn Molina's silk designs are Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols, stylist Cassandra Dittmer and model Keilahri, who wore the 'Arctic Lilies Slip Dress' during the premiere of OLD movie .