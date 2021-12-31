A 'Kissathon' at Six Flags Mexico following homophobia

On Wednesday, Dec. 29th, a video went viral on social media calling attention to an act of discrimination against a gay couple for kissing at Six Flags Mexico. A friend of the couple in question uploaded a Twitter thread with evidence of homophobia from the director of the Six Flags park, and security guards. It quickly went viral.

Lo que si dice es que “no se puede tener actos que atenten contra la moral” de acuerdo a él, un beso gay atenta y uno hetero, no. Basta de permitir que nos discriminen en lugares “seguros para la comunidad”. @SixFlagsMexico pic.twitter.com/iqrZek2mZX — No eres tú, soy Gio. (@giov_) December 30, 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic and cases of Omicron rapidly increasing in Mexico City, attendees were asked to maintain social distancing and other safety restrictions. However, despite other couples in the park making displays of affection, only one same-sex couple was reprimanded by the venue's authorities.

When the information went viral on social media, activists and the LGBTQ+ community quickly organized to respond to the act of discrimination and called for a "kiss-a-thon."

Under the slogans: "No more homophobia" and “No more hate” against the LGBTQ+ community, protesters gathered in front of the park at 4 p.m. Among posters with information, flags of sexual diversity, couples kissed in the arches of the parking lot of Six Flags.

With the excuse of maintaining "a family environment," Six Flags Mexico uploaded a statement that did not apologize for the behavior. Later, they were forced to apologize through their social networks for the behavior, accepting that it was inappropriate and discriminatory.