Kamala Harris takes part in D.C. Pride march alongside husband

The U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband, made a quick appearance at the Pride parade in Washington D.C. last weekend. The vice president said there is still much work to be done on equality and job protection.

The @SecondGentleman and I stopped by Capital Pride today! pic.twitter.com/vjx1k9DD5z — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2021

The vice president is known for her activism and fight for the LGTBQ+ community, so she couldn't miss the in-person return of the Pride month celebration.

Harris made the surprise appearance on June 12 at the Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally in Washington. She marched alongside activists and chatted with attendees along the route. While she didn't stay for long, she made history, becoming the first sitting vice president to participate in a Pride event.

"We need to make sure our transgender community and our young people are protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There's a lot more work to be done, and I know we're committed."

Amid the excitement and joy of the celebration, Harris took the moment to advocate for the passage of the Equality Act, and affirmed that President Joe Biden's administration is determined to advance LGBTQ+ rights. She was accompanied on the day by her husband, Doug Emhoff, and both wore t-shirts in support of the LGTBQ community.

The vice president wore a T-shirt with the words "LOVE IS LOVE" and a pink blazer, while Emhoff's shirt read "Love first" in a rainbow of colors.