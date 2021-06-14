Advertisement

Kamala Harris takes part in D.C. Pride march alongside husband

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff participated in the Pride March in Washington.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff walked in the Pride March in Washington D.C. on June 12. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Kamala Harris takes part in D.C. Pride march alongside husband

Kamala Harris becomes the first sitting vice president to participate in the Pride march in Washington D.C.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 06/14/2021 - 08:09
in
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff participated in the Pride March in Washington.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff participated in the Pride March in Washington.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
June 14, 2021

The U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband, made a quick appearance at the Pride parade in Washington D.C. last weekend. The vice president said there is still much work to be done on equality and job protection.

The vice president is known for her activism and fight for the LGTBQ+ community, so she couldn't miss the in-person return of the Pride month celebration.

Harris made the surprise appearance on June 12 at the Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally in Washington. She marched alongside activists and chatted with attendees along the route. While she didn't stay for long, she made history, becoming the first sitting vice president to participate in a Pride event. 

"We need to make sure our transgender community and our young people are protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There's a lot more work to be done, and I know we're committed."

Amid the excitement and joy of the celebration, Harris took the moment to advocate for the passage of the Equality Act, and affirmed that President Joe Biden's administration is determined to advance LGBTQ+ rights. She was accompanied on the day by her husband, Doug Emhoff, and both wore t-shirts in support of the LGTBQ community.

The vice president wore a T-shirt with the words "LOVE IS LOVE" and a pink blazer, while Emhoff's shirt read "Love first" in a rainbow of colors.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
gay pride
Vice President Kamala Harris

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas have continuously made efforts to help arts and culture recover from the pandemic. Photo credit: Jared Piper/PHL Council
A weeklong celebration of Philly arts and culture is set for July
Keith Haring visited Barcelona in 1989 and painted several murals. Photo: Framed Art/Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy
Keith Haring's "almost secret" mural saved in Barcelona
People gathered at the Capitol Hill in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 17, 2021 to celebrate The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. Protesters asked legislators to pass the law that would ban sexual Conversion Therapy. (Photo by Alejandro Granadillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Puerto Rico celebrates Pride Month amid contentious conversion therapy decision, and a trying year for its LGBTQ+ community
Museo del Barrio in Harlem.
El Museo del Barrio and Metropolitan Hospital team up for healing exhibit
AL DIA News
AL DIA News