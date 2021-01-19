Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue magazine creates a major stir

So what if the 'power suit' was appropriate for the magazine, or if the pants she wears are wrinkled at the knee, or if she wears converse or not. The reality is, either way, there will be criticism towards a politician that appears on the cover of Vogue magazine, and although the comments are usually directed at the person of the cover, the final decisions are made by the magazine's editorial staff.

This time, the use of Photoshop has been the biggest outrage for Vice President Kamala Harris' cover.

Proud of her African-American and South Asian heritage, Harris' cover photo has been criticized for looking like it was retouched to lighten her skin tone. The critics point to the lack of care and respect the magazine has shown in making the first cover of the vice president-elect impeccable and true to all that Harris represents: a woman of diverse heritage in a position of power in the United States.

After the leaks of the February issue, many people speculated that the mistake on the cover photo could be in the lighting, since "white photographers" do not have the sensitivity to work with dark-skinned women. But this theory has faded as the photoshoot was conducted by Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to shoot for the cover of Vogue in 2018, with Beyonce as the subject.

Mitchell posted some of the photos from the shoot on Twitter and the reactions judging the photo were immediate.

Madam Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris by me for the cover of American Vogue February issuehttps://t.co/IHh3WsjEWD pic.twitter.com/2twTvC4FHp — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) January 10, 2021

Yes, it may be that neither the composition nor the lighting will do justice to a woman like Kamala, but since we cannot judge a book by its cover, we will wait to read the interview with Harris, which will address important issues, such as the challenges facing the new administration, the economic and social crisis in the wake of the pandemic, vaccines, the seizure of the Capitol, and the current political and social polarization in the U.S.