The K-pop alliance with Colombian protestors

The K-pop alliance with Colombian protestors

Korean pop fans react on networks to minimize the impact of the official speech against the protesters.

by Albert Gomez
 05/12/2021 - 07:55
in
By Albert Gomez
May 12, 2021

The unfair deaths and barbaric assassinations are happening in Colombia in the demonstrations of the last days. Not all international media share the news and, as often happens, political solidarity is lost between the borders of global cynicism.

And yet, there is an important community that once again stands up to all this by playing the most cynical game of all, that of the Internet trolls.

It is, of course, the community of K-pop fans, the Korean pop with its own star system of superstars for teenagers, the same ones who trolled Trump at his rally in Oklahoma or who donated to Black Lives Matter.

This digital community, mostly profiles of young women, have gone beyond the solidarity shown among rappers to engage in digital activism to help during this crisis that for them seems to have no borders - like the music genre itself.

They started by disseminating information about the demonstrations and protests and then condemning the police violence exercised on the attendees, drawing the attention of the international community.

Then they moved on to troll activity when pro-Uribe users created pro-government hashtags (#LaVozDeUribeSomosTodos or #VándalosAsesinos) and criticized the protesters. Then they began to launch tweets using those same tags and hastags so that their impact diminished and the application itself began to consider them a musical rather than a political issue.

Thirdly, they were constructive when they organized a series of threads to raise money to buy food and medicine for those who were demonstrating, organizing the support channels of those who were at home.

Finally, they pointed out that the cut in Internet access on May 5 was an act of censorship. Meanwhile, both the government and the telecommunication companies assured that the drop in service was due to the damage caused by the protests.

In short, a masterstroke of peaceful digital activism that serves to give voice to proposals that the government has defined as "urban terrorism."

